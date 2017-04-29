Rev. N.L. Robinson, beloved pastor of Arlington’s Mount Olive Baptist Church, died Friday

When people came to Mount Olive Baptist Church to hear the senior pastor, the Rev. Norman Lee Robinson, preach, they would never hear that God was going to make them rich, his grandson, Norman Witcher said.
Rev. Robinson was a man who valued relationships, and he often preached about the most important relationship that anyone could have — their relationship with God, Witcher said.
“He preached the uncompromising word of God,” Witcher said. “He wanted to get behind all the fluff that the world can throw your way and preach about a God you could go to when you were depressed. The primary focus in his life was bringing people to Christ.”
Rev. Robinson died Friday while he was at home with his family. He was 96. He was born in Sanger on Feb. 23, 1921, to Lee and Gollie McCoin Robinson. Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Marie Taylor Robinson.
He graduated from the Southern Bible Institute of Dallas in 1962. Mr. Robinson was a soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II and served on Guadalcanal, according to his church biography.
“That’s when he accepted Jesus Christ,” Witcher said. “I consider myself lucky to have known him.”
He received an honorable discharge on Nov. 25, 1945, and got a job with the Dallas Housing Authority in July of 1946 and worked there until his retirement in 1976, the biography said.
Rev. Robinson began his ministry on June 10, 1962 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Grand Prairie under Pastor B. E. Collie. In 1963 he became the minister at Lucille Baptist Church in Palmer. And in October, 1966, Rev. Robinson became the minister at Mount Olive.
At the time Rev. Robinson began preaching at Mount Olive, the church had a membership of 17 people. Since 1966, the congregation grew from 17 to more than 12,000. Mount Olive now has 35 ministers and more than 100 deacons.
Rev. James P. Thompson Jr., who has known Rev. Robinson for more than 30 years, said the growth of the church was hampered by its size in its early days. Thompson, who became Mount Olive’s pastor in 1994 when Rev. Robinson was made senior pastor, said that when he joined the church it had between 3,000 and 4,000 members.
“We were breaking all kinds of rules,” Thompson said. “People were standing in the aisles. If you didn’t get there by 10:15 or so, you weren’t going to get a seat.”
When the current facility opened in 1989, it allowed the church to grow to its present size, said Thompson.
“Our church grew because God blessed it, and God blessed Pastor Robinson,” Thompson said. “He was a no-nonsense type of man who preached the Word of Christ and people had a yearning for that. And the pastor loved people. He loved young people. He tried to develop young couples. He filled a great need and he always gave God the blessing.”
Rev. Robinson has received keys to the cities of Arlington and Grand Prairie for his years of service to his community. He has also been presented letters of commendation from presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, his biography said. In July, 1992, North West Street north of Division was renamed N.L. Robinson Drive by the city of Arlington.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 W. Sanford St., celebrated a century of service in 1997. Among its many ministries, the church created the nonprofit Water from the Rock, which assists economically disadvantaged individuals, and Arlington New Beginnings, a housing complex to serve low-income seniors.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his daughters and their husbands: Norma Faye Richardson of Arlington, Maynell Scott and Carl Terrell of Grand Prairie, and Gwendolyn Witcher of Dallas.
Services: People will be able to view Norman Lee Robinson’s body from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday , with visitation from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olive Baptist Church. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington.
