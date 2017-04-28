Arlington

April 28, 2017 12:15 PM

Arlington crash shuts down eastbound Interstate 30 at Collins Street

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer and a City of Arlington public works truck, shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Collins Street about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The lanes were still closed at noon, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.

One driver in the crash was trapped inside a vehicle, but no one was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened when the tractor-trailer struck the city truck, causing other vehicles on the road to also wreck, Cook said. The tractor-trailer overturned.

Police were directing traffic to Cooper Street, Cook said. Motorists coming from Fort Worth were suggested to take Loop 820 south to Interstate 20.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 0:43

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her
Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording 7:28

Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording
Raw video of raw chicken incident at Arlington Denny's 0:52

Raw video of raw chicken incident at Arlington Denny's

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos