Arlington crash shuts down eastbound Interstate 30 at Collins Street

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer and a City of Arlington public works truck, shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Collins Street about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The lanes were still closed at noon, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.
One driver in the crash was trapped inside a vehicle, but no one was believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened when the tractor-trailer struck the city truck, causing other vehicles on the road to also wreck, Cook said. The tractor-trailer overturned.
Police were directing traffic to Cooper Street, Cook said. Motorists coming from Fort Worth were suggested to take Loop 820 south to Interstate 20.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments