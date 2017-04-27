Dog Perignon? Treats abound for pups and peeps Friday at Arlington Yappy Hour

After a ruff week, Rex is looking forward to having a beer and some cheese, sniffing some potential new friends and rolling around in the dirt.
If Rex is lucky enough to have one of those owners who projects such thoughts onto her dog, he may well wind up at the second annual Yappy Hour Dog Social, a festival of canine and human treats and interaction 6-9 p.m. Friday at Vandergriff Park, 2800 S. Center St.
Last year, 650 people and their dogs overwhelmed the city parks and recreation department event.
“We brainstormed and put the event together and thought we’d have 250 people here, but then on-site it just blew up,” said Susie Traylor, facility manager over the adult program at the Eunice Activity Center. “This year, we’re more prepared.”
Tickets are $15 at the gate but $10 if you register by 5 p.m. Thursday. The first 500 people to sign up get a special-edition pint glass and a free beer from the Legal Draft Beer Co.
Though 250 people had registered by Thursday morning, she expects a turnout similar to last year.
Yappy Hour is for people 21 and older — no children to distract from dog-owner bonding, which Traylor believes is a big part of the appeal. Dogs can be any breed and must be on a leash, and the doggie play date is not limited to Arlington residents.
Vendors for both people and dog refreshments will be on-site. And there are as many dog treats as there are groan-worthy puns — Pup-tato chips, Dog Perignon, Bark-a-Latte, and Pawberry Cobbler, for starters.
Activities include chasing 250 donated tennis balls, taking selfies with photo frames and getting doggie tattoos from Mutt Butt Art. Hunter & Savannah will provide the live music, and there will be a donation station for Arlington Animal Services.
To be clear, none of the suggestive dog drinks contain alcohol.
The Bowser Beer, Traylor said, should be called “chicken and beef ale.” It’s nonalcoholic, “but they’re more expensive than a person beer,” she said.
And Dog Perignon? “I’m not sure what it’s made of, but it’s probably going to have some kind of beef or chicken in it,” she said. “The Bark-a-Latte is whipped cream with bacon bits on top, and they love it.”
