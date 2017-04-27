Driver pinned inside totaled pickup after rollover on I-20 in Arlington

One person was extricated from a destroyed pickup after he rolled it over on Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington, according to police.
The driver lost control, struck a guardrail and overturned just before 1 a.m. near Little Road, said Lt. Christopher Cook, an Arlington Police Department spokesman.
Police are investigating whether the driver was racing another vehicle and if he was driving while intoxicated, according to Arlington police.
Detectives are looking into the possibility that the driver was racing another motorist at time of crash. Also conducting DWI investigation pic.twitter.com/qX9K2HsBxj— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) April 27, 2017
The driver was pinned inside the pickup for almost 30 minutes, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments