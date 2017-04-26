Arlington

April 26, 2017 6:29 AM

Motorcyclist dies after losing control near U.S. 287 in Arlington

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being ejected Tuesday night in Arlington.

The motorcyclist was traveling east about 7:15 p.m. near the 4600 block of West Sublett Road when the driver tried to pass another car, lost control and struck a curb. The driver was then ejected and thrown into a pole near the road.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police believe speed may have been a factor. No other injuries were reported.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

