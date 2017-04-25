Arlington

April 25, 2017 1:14 PM

Man stabbed in the stomach by brother-in-law at Arlington home

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A man was stabbed in the stomach by his brother-in-law at a home in east Arlington on Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not yet available Tuesday afternoon, fled the home in the 2000 block of Brookshire Street but was later arrested, police spokesman Steven Bartolotta said.

Officers were called to the incident about 11:30 a.m. The stabbing happened during a domestic dispute, Bartolotta said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

