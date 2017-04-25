Arlington

April 25, 2017 11:35 AM

Update: Police catch 2 of 3 possible burglary suspects in east Fort Worth

By Mark David Smith

ARLINGTON

Police from several departments began searching in east Fort Worth late Tuesday morning for three people suspected of committing a burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Two of the three suspects were quickly apprehended, according to police on Twitter.

The possible suspects, two male and one female, led police on a vehicle pursuit after a reported home burglary in the 2500 block of Southcrest Drive, said Lt. Christopher Cook, an Arlington police spokesman. They were driving west on Interstate 30 when they bailed out of the vehicle near Cooks Lane around 11 a.m.

It was unknown if the suspects were armed or dangerous, Cook said.

Eight Arlington police officers and some officers from Fort Worth, Dalworthington Gardens and Pantego were searching for the suspects on foot in the area where the suspects bailed, Cook said. Arlington police K-9s and Fort Worth’s Air One helicopter participated in the search.

One male is described as a male wearing a ball cap, a white shirt and blue jeans; another male suspect is wearing a windbreaker; and the female suspect is wearing a pink tank top, according to an Arlington police tweet.

