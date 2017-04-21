SWAT responds to shooting call at southeast Arlington home

SWAT officers responded Friday evening to a home in southeast Arlington where a gunshot was heard coming from inside the home.
The incident was still active at 7 p.m., said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.
Officers were dispatched to the home in the 6000 block of Flyers Lane about 5 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that someone there had been shot. When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot coming from inside the home, Cook said.
SWAT was called, and several homes nearby were evacuated, Cook said.
It was unknown at 7 p.m. whether anyone had been injured.
Arlington PD says SWAT called in as a precaution not knowing IF call was intended for ambush. More officers putting on heavy gear @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ED6hfmsId2— Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) April 21, 2017
