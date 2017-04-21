Arlington

April 21, 2017 7:00 PM

SWAT responds to shooting call at southeast Arlington home

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

SWAT officers responded Friday evening to a home in southeast Arlington where a gunshot was heard coming from inside the home.

The incident was still active at 7 p.m., said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 6000 block of Flyers Lane about 5 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that someone there had been shot. When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot coming from inside the home, Cook said.

SWAT was called, and several homes nearby were evacuated, Cook said.

It was unknown at 7 p.m. whether anyone had been injured.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

