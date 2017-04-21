Concours d’Elegance car show brings polish to Arlington

18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Pause

0:22 Five people survive a house explosion in Navarro County overnight

4:17 Byrd treads lightly, Zimmerman buckles down in Fort Worth City Council forum

4:47 Bernie Sanders speaks at "Come Together Fight Back" rally

2:38 Organ recipient and donor's family meet

0:20 Man shot dead in Euless overnight Wednesday

0:27 Man shot in leg after possible botched drug deal, police say

1:19 Salsa Limon moved to new home

0:42 Video: Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists