Arlington man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Granbury teen

A 34-year-old Arlington man was arrested Thursday in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed a Granbury teen last week.
Clinton Dwayne Sandel was arrested by troopers without incident about noon at Iva’s Flower Shop in Arlington. He faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury or death, a second degree felony, jail records show.
Sandel is accused of striking Craig Blythe Baggett, 19, with his car and fleeing the scene about 10 p.m. on April 13. Baggett was riding his skateboard on the road in the 3400 block of Acton Highway before he was struck and was found in a ditch by passing motorists after they noticed debri on the highway.
He was pronounced dead on scene. Sandel came forward the next day, said Sgt. Dub Gillum, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Baggett, of Granbury, was described by friends as a “big-hearted, fun classmate with dreams of possibly becoming a therapist,” WFAA-TV reported. He graduated in 2015 from Granbury High School.
Sandel remains in Hood County Jail Friday. No bond amount is listed.
