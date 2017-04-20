Road warriors beware: More detours in downtown Arlington

A series of street closures related to the ongoing construction of the 101 Center residential/retail development in downtown Arlington began Thursday with a 12-hour shutdown of sections of Abram Street and Mesquite Street near City Hall and the Municipal Court, according to the city.

Drivers can avoid the mess by taking north-south alternative routes such as Cooper Street, West Street or Collins Street, or the east-west alternatives Division Street or UTA Boulevard/Border Street, until the roads reopen at 5 p.m.

A month of complete road closures will begin on Monday and will continue through May 22:

▪ Abram Street, from Oak Street to Elm Street

▪ Center Street, from Front Street to South Street

▪ Mesquite Street, from UTA Boulevard/Border Street to Front Street

“We ask of our citizens, visitors and businesses patience and understanding as we go through this exciting and vital redevelopment of our downtown area,” Marketing Communications Manager Jay Warren said.

The road work includes installing water and sewer lines in those sections of Abram and Mesquite Streets, and rebuilding them to accommodate the 101 Center’s demand for utility services, said Mindy Carmichael, city director of public works.

These are only the latest of months of road construction and detours mostly tied to work on 101 Center, a joint project of the city and Catalyst Urban Development of Dallas expected to open by the fall.

The six-story building will have 244 upper-end apartments with 18,000 square feet for retail and restaurants on the ground floor, alongside a 600-space parking garage with a first floor dedicated to public parking.