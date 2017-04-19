Arrest made in killing of pregnant Arlington woman

An arrest was made Wednesday in the killing of a pregnant Arlington woman last week.
Keith Haynes, 27, was arrested by fugitive officers in Plano, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman. He was booked into the Arlington city jail on a capital murder charge about 9 p.m., according to online jail records.
Haynes is accused in the shooting death of Kenishia Walker, 25, who was found dead Friday at her town home in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road.
Her 8-year-old son found her unresponsive and he contacted a neighbor, who called 911, police said.
The boy, who was unharmed, told police that he saw Haynes with his mother at their home the night before she was found dead, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. In an interview with detectives, Haynes denied killing Walker.
