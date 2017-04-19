UTA picks engineering dean as next provost, academic affairs VP

A dean at the University of Cincinnati who values collaboration at home and abroad will be the next provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington, UTA President Vistasp Karbhari announced Wednesday.
Teik C. Lim, whose official start date in the job is June 30, is currently dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science at Cincinnati and was cited by UTA as an accomplished leader, scholar and innovator.
“The selection committee was extremely impressed with Dr. Teik C. Lim’s depth of experience and established record of devising innovative ways of addressing conventional challenges in a university environment,” Duane Dimos, vice president for research at UTA and chair of the search committee, said in a statement.
He replaces outgoing Provost Ron Elsenbaumer, whom Karbhari praised for his “many years of excellent service” to UTA. “His contributions have been key to the tremendous progress we have made and will leave a lasting impression on this great university.”
Lim has served as dean at UC since 2012 during a period of significant growth in enrollment and faculty, as well as corporate partnerships, research funding and endowments.
A proponent of collaboration, he established the University of Cincinnati Simulation Center, funded by P&G, that now supports 75 research students from five colleges, a model replicated at three sites around the world, according to the statement.
Among Lim’s other global outreach efforts, he established a signature professional dual master’s degree with international partners in Europe and Asia, and created the Joint Engineering Co-op Institute in a venture with Chongqing University in China — “the first such mandatory co-op program in the country for engineers,” the statement said.
Lim was selected from a “deep pool of distinguished candidates,” said Teresa Doughty, dean of the UTA College of Education and a search committee member.
“Dr. Lim’s success in leading interdisciplinary and collaborative initiatives and his expertise in so many areas in which UTA is already excelling, particularly in championing diversity of student body and faculty, made him the ideal selection to contribute to our continued upward trajectory,” Doughty said.
