April 19, 2017 9:53 AM

Mother of slain pregnant Arlington mom: Shooter likely knew her

By Mark David Smith

The mother of a 25-year-old Arlington woman who was fatally shot last week said in an interview with NBC 5 that she believes her daughter was killed by someone she knew.

Kenishia Walker was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday morning in her town home in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road, according to Arlington police. Her 8-year-old son, who was unharmed, found Walker unresponsive in her bedroom and told a neighbor, who called 911.

Walker’s mother, Aleshia Baglee, told NBC 5 that Walker didn’t open the door for anyone she didn’t know, “so it was someone she knew who did that to her.”

Police said earlier this week that there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and investigators also believed the killer could be someone Walker knew.

Walker was 7 months pregnant with a boy, Baglee told NBC 5. Her 8-year-old son is now living with family in Mississippi.

"He's not doing good at all,” Baglee told NBC 5. "Everyone is taking it very hard."

Baglee said in the interview that Walker, who worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield, was a “loving and caring daughter and friend to everyone.”

“All I want is justice for my daughter because they took two lives, not one,” Baglee said.

Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, an Arlington Police Department spokesman, said Wednesday the investigation was ongoing but there haven’t been any updates that can be released. No arrests have been made.

