Suspects slash tires at homes with high school teens in southeast Arlington

Police are seeking help from the public to identify four people suspected of slashing tires after at least 14 homes were targeted earlier this month in southeast Arlington, police said.

Surveillance video from a home in the 900 block of Pierce Arrow and the 1100 block of Deer Valley show a light colored Honda CRV with a spare tire on the back and four suspects inside. A suspect can be seen exiting the car and slashing both back tires of a vehicle at the home.

At least 14 offense reports were made on April 2 between midnight and 3 a.m., said Sgt. VaNessa Harrison, police spokeswoman.

Detectives do not believe the attacks are random because the majority of the victims have teenagers in the household who attend Mansfield Summit High School in southeast Arlington, Harrison said.

Anyone with information is asked to called Det. Jessica Ortiz at 817-459-6476.