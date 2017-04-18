Officials identify woman killed in Arlington crash Sunday night

The woman who died in a crash near Texas 360 in Arlington on Sunday evening has been identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
The 27-year-old woman was driving west on Brown Boulevard when her vehicle was struck by an empty southbound tractor-trailer at North Watson Road about 6 p.m., the Texas 360 access road, according to Arlington police.
She was taken to the hospital, where she died, police said. She was later identified as Stacy Akinyemi of Arlington.
Witnesses told police Akinyemi ran a red light, according to police. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
