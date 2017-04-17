Officials confirm woman killed at Arlington home was pregnant

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has confirmed that the woman who was killed at her home in Arlington on Friday was pregnant.
The medical examiner listed Kenishia Walker’s unborn child, a boy, on its website Monday.
Walker, 25, was found dead of a gunshot wound about 10:30 a.m. Friday at her townhome in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road, police said.
Her 8-year-old son found her unresponsive in her bedroom and told a neighbor, who called 911. The boy was unharmed, police said.
No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday.
There was no sign of forced entry at Walker’s home and police believe the suspect could be someone Walker knew.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
