Arlington

April 17, 2017 4:58 PM

Officials confirm woman killed at Arlington home was pregnant

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has confirmed that the woman who was killed at her home in Arlington on Friday was pregnant.

The medical examiner listed Kenishia Walker’s unborn child, a boy, on its website Monday.

Walker, 25, was found dead of a gunshot wound about 10:30 a.m. Friday at her townhome in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road, police said.

Her 8-year-old son found her unresponsive in her bedroom and told a neighbor, who called 911. The boy was unharmed, police said.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday.

There was no sign of forced entry at Walker’s home and police believe the suspect could be someone Walker knew.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13

Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subjects because they might be armed and dang

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos