Woman, 27, killed in crash Sunday evening in Arlington, police say

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Arlington on Sunday, according to the Arlington Police Department.
The woman was driving west on Brown Boulevard near the Texas 360 interchange when she was struck by a commercial vehicle that was headed south on North Watson Road, the access road, according to a police news release.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died, according to police. The other driver was not injured.
Additional information, including the woman’s identity, was not immediately available.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
