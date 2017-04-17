Arlington

April 17, 2017 6:46 AM

Woman, 27, killed in crash Sunday evening in Arlington, police say

By Mark David Smith

ARLINGTON

A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Arlington on Sunday, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The woman was driving west on Brown Boulevard near the Texas 360 interchange when she was struck by a commercial vehicle that was headed south on North Watson Road, the access road, according to a police news release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died, according to police. The other driver was not injured.

Additional information, including the woman’s identity, was not immediately available.

Comments

