What’s that gonna be on Lamar north of I-30 in Arlington?

The chocolate-brown complex on Lamar Boulevard north of Interstate 30 has been taking shape for about a year.
The four-story structure occupies land that once was home to three blighted apartment complexes built in the 1970s that were frequently problems for police.
What’s it going to be? It’s the first phase of the Arlington Commons, an upscale apartment complex that will be marketed to young urban professionals. It will feature big balconies and a roughly 450-space parking garage that the apartment building wraps around, almost hiding it from view. It will provide close parking spaces for tenants on the upper levels.
While the first phase is all about the young professionals, many senior citizens have been showing up in the construction offices asking for information, said Robert Kembel, president of The Nehemiah Co., the project developer. He expects some adjustments will be made to accommodate an older clientele.
“It will be interesting to see how seniors redirect our thought processes as we look at the future phases,” he said.
Where is it: 425 E. Lamar Blvd., on the north side of Lamar, between Ryan Plaza and Van Buren drives.
The $50 million first phase sits on 5.6 acres of the 24-acre site. The four-phase, $200 million project would be built over the next 10 years with at least the originally planned 1,328 units, Kembel said.
“We’ve got conceptual plans for the second phase, and we’re excited about that and we’ll be anxious to get cracking on that in early ’18,” Kembel said.
When do the first apartments open? Pre-leasing begins in mid-May. By the end of August, apartments on the east side will be ready for tenants while construction continues on the west and south sides of the complex. It will take through 2017 and possibly into early next year to finish the first phase, Kembel said.
All units will be one- or two-bedroom, ranging from 570 to 1,400 square feet, with an average of 800 square feet.
Because construction costs have risen dramatically, the scheduled rent has increased to about $1.70 per square foot, up from the original $1.50 to $1.60 — which was already double the rent of the razed complexes, Kembel said.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
