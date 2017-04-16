Motorcyclist identified in fatal Arlington wreck

A motorcyclist killed Friday night in a wreck has been identified as Edgar Cerrillo, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.
Cerrillo, 27, died from injuries he suffered on Mayfield Road, authorities said. A hometown was not listed on the medical examiner’s website, but public documents showed Cerrillo had lived in Arlington.
The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Mayfield Road.
Investigators believe Cerrillo was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on Mayfield Road when he came upon a car preparing to turn north onto Allen Avenue, police said.
Cerrillo attempted to avoid hitting the back of the car, and he was thrown off during his evasive action and hit another vehicle which was at the intersection, police said.
Cerrillo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Police believe speed was a factor in the fatal accident.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
