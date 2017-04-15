Arlington

Officials identify young mother killed in Arlington

Police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old mother was killed in Arlington Friday morning.

Kenishia Walker was found dead of a gunshot wound inside her home by her 8-year-old son about 10:30 a.m., police said.

Officers arrived to Heather Glen Townhomes in the 2200 block of Ridge Run Road after a neighbor called 911 to report that the boy had come over and said his mother was unresponsive, police said.

The child was unharmed.

Police initially called the death ‘suspicious’ but are officially investigating it as murder Saturday, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman. There was no sign of forced entry into the home and police believe the killer could be someone Walker knew.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-459-5735 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

