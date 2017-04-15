Police say speed a factor in fatal motorcycle crash in Arlington

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car Friday night in Arlington, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on Mayfield Road about 7:50 p.m. when the car in front of him slowed down to turn right at Allen Avenue. In attempt to avoid rear-ending the car, the motorcyclist swerved and was ejected before colliding with another car in the intersection, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after family has been notified.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection of Mayfield Road and Allen Avenue was closed for a couple hours while police investigated.