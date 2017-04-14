Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of young mom in Arlington

A young mother’s death is being called suspicious after her son found her dead inside their home Friday morning, officials said.
Officers arrived about 10:30 a.m. to Heather Glen Townhomes in the 2300 block of Run Ridge Road after a neighbor called 911 to report that an 8-year-old boy had come over and said his mother appeared dead, police said. She was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her home.
The child was not harmed.
Police are treating the death as suspicious and will release more information after the the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office investigates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments