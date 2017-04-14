Arlington

April 14, 2017 12:52 PM

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of young mom in Arlington

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A young mother’s death is being called suspicious after her son found her dead inside their home Friday morning, officials said.

Officers arrived about 10:30 a.m. to Heather Glen Townhomes in the 2300 block of Run Ridge Road after a neighbor called 911 to report that an 8-year-old boy had come over and said his mother appeared dead, police said. She was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her home.

The child was not harmed.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and will release more information after the the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office investigates.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 0:43

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her
Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording 7:28

Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording
Raw video of raw chicken incident at Arlington Denny's 0:52

Raw video of raw chicken incident at Arlington Denny's

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos