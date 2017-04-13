Arlington Martin student out of surgery after getting hit by SUV

Arlington

A Martin High School student who was hit by a car and hospitalized was out of surgery and in stable condition Thursday, police said.

The 15-year-old, identified on the school’s Facebook page as “Esteban,” suffered life-threatening injuries while walking to school Wednesday morning. He was hit about 7 a.m. in the crosswalk at Park Springs Boulevard and West Pleasant Ridge Road, police said.

Police are still investigating who had the right of way, police spokesman Steven Bartolotta said.

The school planned a prayer time for the injured teen Thursday.

