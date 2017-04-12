Arlington man killed his wife in front of his kids. Now he’s going to prison for life.

An Arlington man convicted of murder in the shooting death of his wife was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.
Ghufran Zafar, 41, was accused of killing Asma Zafar, 33, in front of their two young children at their home last April.
“It’s the clandestine evil that is the scariest,” prosecutor Kevin Boneberg told jurors during closing arguments, according to a news release from the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
The Zafars lived in the 5700 block of Chelmsford Trail in southeast Arlington. Police found Asma Zafar dead at the home about 1:15 a.m. on April 16, 2016. She had been shot in the head.
Ghufran Zafar was arrested later that morning when he drove by the home while officers were still at the scene investigating, police said.
A grand jury indicted him in September, and the case went to trial last week.
Court documents outlined numerous prior allegations against Ghufran Zafar, accusing him of being physically and verbally abusive to his wife.
The allegations included: Banging her head against a wall; keeping cameras in the house to watch over her; threatening to throw her out of the house; searching her cellphone to check for text messages and calls to other men; assaulting her while she was pregnant with twins; and threatening to kill her if she called 911.
In one incident, Ghufran Zafar allegedly placed a gun to his wife’s head and told her he would shoot her if she said “one more word.”
He threatened to shoot her on several other occasions, the court documents said.
Last February, when Asma Zafar was out of state, Ghufran Zafar lied to her that he was in the emergency room to get her to come home, according to one of the allegations.
At their home, he wouldn’t allow her to answer their front door, the court documents said, and he once assaulted her after discovering a curtain by the door was open.
Once, when police were called to the home, Ghufran Zafar told the officers that Asma Zafar was his wife and that he “can do anything,” the court documents said.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
