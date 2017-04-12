Coming soon to Arlington’s Parks Mall: H&M clothing shop

The low-cost fashion retailer H&M is constructing a 20,000-square-foot space at The Parks At Arlington Mall set to open in August.
The new store will be on the mall’s ground level, near to Macy’s. It will hire about 20 full-time employees, adding part-time help during the holiday seasons.
H&M offers a constantly changing selection of trendy fashions and designer collaborations with red-hot labels like Versace and Alexander Wang. The store will have clothing for ladies, men, young ladies, and young men, plus separate “store within a store” sections for accessories and a children's collection.
“Texas is a great market for us,” said H&M spokesman Patrick Shaner. “We have great turnouts at our stores when we open them.”
The Sweden-based chain opened a 31,000-square-foot store at Sundance Square in Fort Worth almost a year ago, its 34th site in Texas. The H&M website’s store locator show 11 locations in North Texas, including three in Fort Worth.
Nationwide, the chain has about 16,000 employees at 474 stores.
H&M has an intense focus on sustainability. Last year it collected 2 million pounds of old clothing for recycling brought in by customers who were rewarded with a 15 percent discount shopping voucher for doing so. An outside company does the recycling, turning old fabrics into new clothing or insulation or some other product.
“Basically, the whole purpose is to give old garments a second life,” Shaner said. “Ninety-five percent of textiles that people throw away could be used for some other purpose to help the planet rather than creating waste.”
This story contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
