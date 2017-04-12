Teen walking to school in Arlington struck by SUV, hospitalized

A 15-year-old boy walking to school Wednesday morning was struck by a SUV and air-lifted to the hospital, according to Arlington police.
The boy was walking in the crosswalk at Park Springs Boulevard and West Pleasant Ridge Road when he was struck by the SUV around 7 a.m., said Arlington Police Department spokesman Steven Bartolotta. The boy was air-lifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver stopped, and the SUV was seen with damage to one side of its windshield, according to media reports.
Bartolotta said police were still trying to determine who had the right-of-way.
