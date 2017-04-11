Arlington extends smoking ban but spares bingo parlors

A divided City Council voted on Tuesday to extend the city’s workplace smoking ban after making a last-minute exception for bingo halls.
In the first of two required readings, the council expanded no-smoking regulations to include nightclubs, bowling centers, billiard halls, sexually-oriented businesses and other workplaces that now allow smoking under an exemption.
The council’s late exemption for bingo parlors was in part swayed by their contribution to charities but also because of a legal distinction from the other businesses.
With the added smoking restrictions, Arlington would be designated a “100% Smoke Free City,” a benchmark based on World Health Organization criteria that has been earned by about 70 Texas cities with a total population of 10.5 million residents, according to the anti-smoking coalition Smoke-Free Texas.
As gaming establishments, bingo parlors can be excluded from the smoking ban and not jeopardize the city’s smoke-free designation.
After hearing from 26 speakers on both sides of the debate, the council voted 6-3 for the bingo exemption.
Mayor Jeff Williams and council members Charlie Parker, Michael Glaspie, Robert Rivera and Victoria Farrar-Myers voted in favor. Councilwomen Sheri Capehart, Kathryn Wilemon and Lana Wolff voted against, saying they didn’t think it was fair to excludes one type of business.
The city would also regulate electronic cigarettes for the first time, treating them the same as their tobacco counterparts.
The issue drew an overflow crowd to the council chamber, with 93 speakers and nonspeakers about evenly divided between supporters and opponents. Supporters went first, citing studies that show the dangerous effects of secondhand smoke and research indicating that similar restrictions in other cities did not appear to harm businesses.
“No Arlington worker would have to be subjected to secondhand smoke and its health consequences just to earn a paycheck,” said Holly Hyde, a nurse practitioner.
Donna Darovich, president of MPAC, a political action committee of about 50 women, said the issue is not only about health but about “living up to what we know as Arlington’s reputation as a safe, innovative and progressive community.”
The opponents included the Arlington Lions Club and Knights of Columbus, whose use of bingo parlors raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for charities, and bingo and pool hall owners who said banning smoking likely would end their businesses.
“No one here doesn’t care about he money raised to help our nonprofits,” Mayor Jeff Williams said just before the vote. “But let’s not let this issue divide us. This is a big step we have just taken in our community.”
At the council’s last work session in March, some members were concerned the regulations would cause businesses to close and put employees out of work. They asked the staff to research how extensive smoking bans have affected businesses in other cities, and specifically the impact on pool and bingo halls.
“I’ve worked in bingo 38 years, and I’ve never smoked a day in my life. It’s my choice to work in bingo,” Brenda Raines, manager of Noon/Pioneer Bingo at 1000 E. Pioneer Parkway, said during a break. She worries that a ban on smoking would put the parlor, where five members of her family work, out of business.
Raines said the hall has separate smoking and nonsmoking sections, giving customers a choice. And she said employees work only about three hours a day, which she said mitigates the unhealthy effects of secondhand smoke.
The North Texas cities with the designation include Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Mesquite.
The cities that border Arlington — Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Kennedale, Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens — are not yet eligible for the designation.
Also, 31 cities in the state have begun restricting e-cigarettes in the wake of the Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to extend its regulatory authority over those devices.
Currently, the 1987 ordinance restricts smoking in schools, libraries, museums, healthcare facilities, elevators, transit system buses, public restrooms, nursing homes, places of public assembly, service lines, retail and service establishments, theaters, auditoriums and any workplaces where smoking is banned by the owners.
The ordinance was amended in 1991 to restrict smoking at restaurants, which most agree was not the setback for the restaurant industry that many at the time had feared.
The smoke-free designation allows certain exemptions from smoking regulations, and those are incorporated into the city ordinance, which exempts fraternal organizations, private club areas of Globe Life Park, retail cigarette and e-cigarette shops and cigar bars, and outdoor areas at least 50 feet from a building’s working doors and windows and from swimming pools, playgrounds and other amenities of city parks.
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
