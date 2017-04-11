Arlington police officer dies of cancer at 45

An Arlington police officer died of cancer Tuesday, the department announced.
Alan Webb, 45, a patrol officer, was a nine-year veteran of the department. He was diagnosed with colon cancer last summer, according to a GoFundMe page, which raised more than $20,000 for his family’s expenses.
Webb was a former junior high football coach before becoming a cop, according to a CBS 11 story in November.
We lost one of our own today. Officer Alan Webb, 45, He was a nine-year veteran and lost his battle with cancer today. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/US2YkOCxHr— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) April 11, 2017
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
