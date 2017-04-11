Arlington

April 11, 2017 6:20 PM

Arlington police officer dies of cancer at 45

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

An Arlington police officer died of cancer Tuesday, the department announced.

Alan Webb, 45, a patrol officer, was a nine-year veteran of the department. He was diagnosed with colon cancer last summer, according to a GoFundMe page, which raised more than $20,000 for his family’s expenses.

Webb was a former junior high football coach before becoming a cop, according to a CBS 11 story in November.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos