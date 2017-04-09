Grand Prairie hit-and-run suspect arrested in Irving

An Arlington man was in custody Sunday accused of being the hit-and-run suspect who ran over a young child in a hotel parking lot.
The 5-year-old girl was seriously injured and remained at Children’s Health in Dallas on Sunday.
Police identified the suspect as Kendrick Johnson, 34.
Irving police arrested Johnson Saturday on unrelated charges to the hit-and-run, but he faces charges in the Grand Prairie incident.
The case began about 8:30 p.m. Friday when Grand Prairie police responded to a call of a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of Budget Suites of America, 2770 N. Texas 360, near Riverside Parkway.
Witnesses told police a black man driving a green Honda Accord ran over the child and fled the scene.
Detectives also had the license plate number of the Honda Accord.
Johnson remained in the Irving Jail Sunday in lieu of $126,252 bail.
Along with a charge of failure to render aid, Johnson faces four other traffic charges out of Grand Prairie and two Irving drug charges, according to Irving jail records.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments