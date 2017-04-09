Arlington

April 9, 2017 8:32 AM

Arlington man identified in fatal accidental shooting

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A victim of a fatal accidental shooting Saturday afternoon at a residence has been identified as Jake Nelson of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.

Nelson, 21, was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Saturday in the bedroom of his home. A ruling on his death is pending.

Police believe Nelson died in an accidental shooting.

Police found the deceased man after responding to a shooting-in-progress call about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Aberdeen Drive.

The 21-year-old man was believed to have been handling a gun inside his home when it went off and killed him, according to information gathered during a preliminary investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

Related content

Arlington

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos