Arlington man identified in fatal accidental shooting

A victim of a fatal accidental shooting Saturday afternoon at a residence has been identified as Jake Nelson of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.
Nelson, 21, was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Saturday in the bedroom of his home. A ruling on his death is pending.
Police believe Nelson died in an accidental shooting.
Police found the deceased man after responding to a shooting-in-progress call about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Aberdeen Drive.
The 21-year-old man was believed to have been handling a gun inside his home when it went off and killed him, according to information gathered during a preliminary investigation.
No other injuries were reported.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
