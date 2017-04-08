Police: Arlington man fatally shoots himself after mishandling gun

Police are investigating what appears to be a case of an accidental fatal shooting that occurred Saturday.
Police found the deceased man after responding to a shooting-in-progress call about 5 p.m. Police said they are awaiting a ruling on the deceased man’s identity, and a manner and cause of death from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to information gathered during a preliminary investigation, a 21-year-old man was believed to have been handling a gun inside a residence in the 1700 block of Aberdeen Drive when it went off and killed him, said VaNessa Harrison, Arlington police spokeswoman.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments