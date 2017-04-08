Grand Prairie police looking for hit-and-run driver that injured little girl

Police are looking for the driver of a dark green Honda Accord EX coupe who is suspected of running over a 5-year-old girl Friday and then fleeing the scene of the collision.
The collision occurred about 8:30 p.m. on the parking lot of the Budget Suites of America, 2770 North Texas 360, near Riverside Parkway in northwest Grand Prairie, a news release said. The child was taken to Dallas Children’s Medical Center in serious condition, according to the release.
The Honda had a Texas license plate with the number FPZ-5179, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Grand Prairie Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.
