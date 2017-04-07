Arlington

April 7, 2017 11:48 AM

SWAT in standoff with man who tried to set fire to neighbor’s home

By Azia Branson

GRAND PRAIRIE

SWAT is attempting to negotiate with a man barricaded inside his home Friday morning in Grand Prairie, police said.

Officers were on scene at a neighborhood where an ongoing dispute was taking place in the 2000 block of Birchwood Lane and Wedgewood Drive. Police received a call from one of the residents overnight saying a neighbor had vandalized their home by breaking a window, said Det. Lyle Gensler, Grand Prairie police spokesman.

Police were waiting near the home anticipating that the suspect would return when they saw him walk up with a fire accelerant and was “in the process of setting the house on fire,” Gensler said.

Officers chased the man but he ran inside his own home and locked the doors, police said.

Gensler did not know if police have made contact with the suspect inside but negotiations have started. The suspect is believed to be alone and unarmed.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

