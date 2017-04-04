Crews continue search for missing jet skier on Lake Arlington

The search continues Tuesday for a missing man who was last seen on Lake Arlington Friday evening, officials said.
Authorities received a call about 7:30 p.m. Friday from the family of Raul Solares, 43, saying he went out on a jet ski about 4 p.m. and hadn’t returned.
The Arlington Fire Department’s dive team and the Texas Game Warden’s dive team are leading the search using sonar technology.
The jet ski and a shoe of Solares’ were found over the weekend and officials located his hat on Monday. The items were found washed up on shore, said Cliff Swofford, Texas Game Warden spokesman.
Swofford said the search will continue in the area where the items were found and to the south because that is the direction winds were blowing the evening Solares went missing.
More than 40 people assisted in the search Monday including the Arlington community emergency response volunteers searching the banks of the lake on foot. The Grand Prairie Fire Department, Tarrant Regional Water District and the Fort Worth police Air One helicopter assisted in the search over the weekend.
