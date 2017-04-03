Search resumes for man on a personal watercraft missing in Lake Arlington

The search resumed Monday in Lake Arlington for a man on a personal watercraft who was last seen Friday evening.
A fire department dive team using two boats equipped with side scan sonar is on the lake, fire Lt. David Tyler said in a news release.
A bank search team also is on the scene.
Game wardens also are assisting in the search for the 43-year-old man.
The lake is closed to boat traffic while the search is underway, fire officials said.
Authorities received a call about 7:30 p.m. Friday from the family saying he went out at 4 p.m. and hadn’t returned.
Authorities later located the personal watercraft. Tyler has said he believes the man was visiting family from out of town.
During the weekend, the fire department was assisted in its search by a Fort Worth police Air One helicopter, the Grand Prairie Fire Department, the Tarrant Regional Water District and game wardens.
Severe weather Sunday caused officials to suspend the search for several hours, but they resumed Sunday afternoon.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
