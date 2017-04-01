Officials search for missing jet skier on Lake Arlington

Officials are searching for a missing jet skier on Lake Arlington early Saturday.
The Arlington Fire Department’s dive team is leading the search for an adult male, said Lt. David Tyler, department spokesman.
.@ArlingtonTxFire Dive Team searching Lake Arlington for missing jet skier. Lake is closed to the public.— Arlington Fire Dept. (@ArlingtonTxFire) April 1, 2017
The lake is closed to the public while the search continues.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
