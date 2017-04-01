Arlington

Officials search for missing jet skier on Lake Arlington

By Azia Branson

ARLINGTON

Officials are searching for a missing jet skier on Lake Arlington early Saturday.

The Arlington Fire Department’s dive team is leading the search for an adult male, said Lt. David Tyler, department spokesman.

The lake is closed to the public while the search continues.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

Arlington

