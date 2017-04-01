Officials search for missing jet skier on Lake Arlington

1:04 Who's driving this vehicle? Pause

2:56 Car crashes through roof of Houston plumbing store

0:59 UTA student's project could help detect drugs

1:02 Main Event: Food, Chefs & Fun

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:24 HUD Secretary Carson impressed with city programs, volunteerism

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:15 Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Keone Kela's small moments of growth in 2016