Fort Worth man arrested after crashing into two homes in Arlington

A 28-year-old man was arrested overnight after crashing into a fence and two homes in Arlington, police said.
Xavier Spriggs faces a driving while intoxicated charge after police said he veered off the road at the 2000 block of Baird Farm Road about 1 a.m. and crashed into the residential area.
Intoxicated driver heading north on Baird Farm struck a fence & two residential homes. Luckily no one was injured.Arrested for DWI overnight pic.twitter.com/IejHqD30KQ— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) March 30, 2017
No one was injured and the homes had minor damage, said Christopher Cook, Arlington police spokesman.
Spriggs, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Arlington Jail about 3 a.m. with bond set at $1,000, jail records show.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments