Arlington

March 30, 2017 9:46 AM

Fort Worth man arrested after crashing into two homes in Arlington

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

A 28-year-old man was arrested overnight after crashing into a fence and two homes in Arlington, police said.

Xavier Spriggs faces a driving while intoxicated charge after police said he veered off the road at the 2000 block of Baird Farm Road about 1 a.m. and crashed into the residential area.

No one was injured and the homes had minor damage, said Christopher Cook, Arlington police spokesman.

Spriggs, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Arlington Jail about 3 a.m. with bond set at $1,000, jail records show.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Related content

Arlington

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos