New DNA technology may help solve 2008 killing of probation officer

Detectives on Tuesday announced they are turning to new DNA technology in hopes of tracking down the killer of a Dallas County probation officer who died in 2008.
Police described the forensic analysis service provided by Parabon Snapshot as groundbreaking in the search for the capital murder suspect in the slaying of Raymond Hernandez, 45, on Aug. 8, 2008.
The suspect also could be responsible for several sexual assaults in the Fort Worth area, police said.
Detectives released a drawing of the suspect based on DNA evidence collected at the scene.
“GPPD has utilized a DNA phenotyping service which predicts a physical appearance from DNA,” Grand Prairie police spokeswoman Chelsea Kretz said in a Tuesday news release. “Any composite drawing of a potential suspect would pale in comparison to what Snapshot has provided us.”
Hernandez was found dead in August 2008 at his home in the 2600 block of Channing Drive by firefighters while they were battling a blaze in the residence, police said. The probation officer had multiple stab wounds, police said.
Through the investigation, detectives were given a description of a four-door purple Dodge Stratus that could be linked to the killing.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect in Hernandez’s slaying. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 or a special tip hotline at 972-237-8877.
Police said the new DNA service also could be used to help identify unknown remains, narrow suspect lists and generate investigative leads when there are no suspects or database hits.
