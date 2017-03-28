One person shot in Arlington neighborhood

One person was reportedly shot Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood during what may be a domestic disturbance, police said.
Police were at the scene of the shooting in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.
“This is still an active scene and not many details are available at the moment,” police Lt. Christopher Cook said in an email.
A man called police at 9:11 a.m., saying he had been shot. According to a tweet by police, one person was taken to the hospital.
Police believe the shooting might be related to a domestic situation and they had not determined whether the suspect was still inside the home.
No more details were immediately available.
