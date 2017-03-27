Protesters want district to close school, saying mystery bug remains

About 100 protesters lined a busy roadway Monday afternoon, chanting “Educate, not asphyxiate” and “We can’t breathe” as they campaigned for the temporary closure of an Arlington junior high they contend continues to be plagued by mysterious illnesses.
The Arlington NAACP organized the rally to put pressure on the school district, which it claims hasn’t done enough to find and fix the cause of the dizziness, nausea and other allergylike symptoms reported by students and staff of Nichols Junior High School.
“I hope this demonstrates to the AISD that families, educators and the community are concerned about what is happening and not happening at Nichols,” said Alisa Simmons, president of the civil rights organization’s Arlington chapter.
The rally, which took place in front of the district’s professional development center, followed a lawsuit organized by the local NAACP and filed last week by 13 parents and Nichols staff members demanding the closure of Nichols until the cause of the illnesses is identified and resolved. The suit, filed in 236th District Court in Fort Worth, also asks for a jury trial and more than $1 million in damages for alleged current and potential future health affects.
In a statement released after the rally, the district said it filed a motion Monday to dismiss the suit and reiterated its contention that a battery of tests and inspections have proved the building safe.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance,” the statement said. “The district has done extensive testing at Nichols and been transparent with the results, sharing them publicly on the Nichols website.”
Most of the protesters were members and supporters of the NAACP, including members of the University of Texas at Arlington’s NAACP chapter. A number of district employees turned out, but only a handful had direct connections to Nichols. Simmons said the lawsuit’s plaintiff’s aren’t ready to speak publicly.
Several people in the rally declined to give their names, saying they feared the district would retaliate, and most of them said they know of Nichols employees who were placed on administrative leave or otherwise disciplined for raising concerns.
Mike Thrutchley said his daughter, a speech therapist at Nichols and four other schools, was placed on administrative leave after her complaints of feeling ill while working at Nichols.
“She worked at five schools and she only got sick at Nichols,” said Thrutchley, who said he didn’t want his daughter’s name made public because of her tenuous employment status with the district. “At first they didn’t believe she had any problems, just trying to get out of work. But she’s been to five different doctors, and all of them said she has been exposed to gas poisoning.”
Grayson Lewis, an eighth-grader at Nichols attending the rally, said he knows firsthand of the mystery bug.
“I’ve been feeling dizzy, headaches, nausea,” he said. “I haven’t been able to concentrate on work.”
His dad, Porter Lewis, wasn’t convinced right away.
“I thought he was joking about headaches — just an excuse not to go to school,” he said. “Come to find out, it was the truth.”
The lawsuit names the school board, board president and superintendent as defendants, along with several of the school district’s lab and engineering consultants and the Tarrant County Health Department, calling their work on the problems “negligent.”
Symptoms of nausea, dizziness, headaches, numbness of extremities, fainting have been reported since Sept. 22, when the school was briefly evacuated and inspected.
Simmons and Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney who filed the suit, said in a press conference Thursday that 72 Nichols employees and parents of students have lodged 522 complaints with the district. Simmons called the case “an issue of environmental injustice.”
But the district believes it has a handle on the problem.
“The Board and district are confident in the results of both the internal and external testing and analysis by the Arlington Fire Department, two independent environmental labs, two mechanical engineering firms, the Environmental Protection Agency and Tarrant County Public Health done thus far that indicate nothing in the building would cause a health risk and will continue to work with industry experts to correct any potential issues in the building,” the statement said. “The district continues to monitor the campus closely and will address concerns promptly and comprehensively and share information with staff and parents as it is received in order to continue to ensure the safety and health of our staff and students.”
In a final lab report released by the district last month, Armstrong Forensic Laboratory of Arlington said it determined that a nonpathogenic mold found in Nichol’s heating and air-conditioning units could be the culprit, linking it to the so-called dirty sock syndrome. The lab said the tainted air wasn’t dangerous to breathe but “is unpleasant and may lead to a general feeling of discomfort or malaise.”
A district spokeswoman said that reports of illness have declined recently since the district began cleaning mold from HVAC units and implementing other recommendations from the final lab report.
