‘He was truly a gift to all of us,’ says mom of Arlington High pitcher who died in crash

Clayton Winkles was so active at Arlington High School he probably knew more than half of some 600 seniors at the school, friends and family said Monday.
A pitcher for the Arlington High Colts, a member of the bass fishing club and a member of the FFA, Clayton, 18, hoped to either launch a baseball career or become a game warden one day.
Instead, he died Sunday after a single-car accident on an Arlington street.
“He was truly a gift to all of us,” his mother, Tracy Winkles, said Monday in a telephone interview as she made final funeral arrangements for her son. “He loved life.”
The last two days have been difficult, as the memories of her oldest son rush in.
Clayton’s love of baseball started when he was 2, and it never stopped, she said.
“Baseball came first,” his mother said. “But he had told me that if he didn’t get to play baseball after graduation, he was going to become a game warden because he loved the outdoors.”
His aunt helped Clayton get the FFA bug. He began showing goats as a freshman and finished his last show a few weeks ago.
“He would spend the summer with my sister and she had horses and all kinds of animals,” Tracy Winkles said. “That’s how he got interested in agriculture.”
His mother said Clayton started bass fishing more than a year ago.
“One of his friends came up to me and said ‘You have to get a bass fishing club started at the school,’ ” she said. “I said I’d work on it, and we got one started.”
Of course, Clayton was on the team.
“He competed Saturday at Lake Whitney,” Tracy Winkles said. “And he placed, he even got a gift card.” She said that more than 300 students competed, and the top 50 earned gift cards.
He died hours after the competition.
Dozens of students, faculty members, family members and friends of the Winkles family were at the school Sunday afternoon to mourn Clayton’s death.
“Anytime you lose a kid, it’s tragic,” Arlington athletic director Kevin Ozee said Sunday in a telephone interview. “He’s a great kid. He has a great family and the impact will be felt throughout Arlington High School.”
Nine counselors were at the school Monday to comfort students and faculty members.
“They’re available to any student or staff member who wants to visit with them,” Arlington school district spokeswoman Leslie Johnston said in a Monday email.
Police responded to the accident call at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of California Lane. Investigators believe he was driving east when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the street and hit a tree.
The lone occupant of the vehicle, Clayton died at the scene.
On Monday, his mother was sad but proud of her son, who regularly attended Gospel City Church in Arlington.
“We don’t know why this happened,” she said. “But one time he told me he didn’t understand how people could live without loving Jesus. He did.”
Funeral service is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Pantego Christian Academy, 2201 W. Park Row Drive, Arlington.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
