Arlington High pitcher killed in wreck on Arlington street

A popular Arlington High School baseball player died early Sunday from he injuries he suffered in a single vehicle wreck on a city street, a school official and police said.
The name of the 18-year-old male had not been released by authorities, but an Arlington school official identified the teen as Clayton Winkles.
“Any time you lose a kid, it’s tragic,” Athletic Director Kevin Ozee said Sunday in a telephone interview. Ozee is the athletic director in the Arlington school district. “He’s(Winkles) a great kid. He has a great family and the impact will be felt throughout Arlington High School.”
Patrol officers responded to a major accident call about 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of California Lane.
Investigators believe the teen was traveling eastbound on California Lane and for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes, left the road and hit a tree.
The teen who died at the scene was the lone occupant in the vehicle, police said.
Winkles was a pitcher for Arlington High School, a member of the school’s bass fishing club and participated in FFA.
“You see he just wasn’t a baseball player,” Ozee said.
Funeral services are pending.
