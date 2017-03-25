Grand Prairie teacher arrested on charge of improper student relationship

A special-education teacher at an all-boys campus in the Grand Prairie school district was arrested Friday on suspicion that she was conducting an improper relationship with a student, according to the school district’s social media pages.
Rebecca Goerdel is a teacher at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Kennedy Middle School, according to information from the Grand Prairie school district’s Twitter account. The post states that administrators learned that Goerdel may have been acting improperly March 10 after school was dismissed.
Goerdel was relieved of all duties and has not returned to the classroom, according to the school district. Law enforcement officials were notified and an investigation was initiated. That investigation led to Goerdel’s arrest, according to the Twitter post.
“This kind of conduct is outrageous and will not be tolerated,” Dr. Susan Hull, Grand Prairie ISD superintendent of schools, said in a Twitter post. “The teacher-student relationship is sacred. It reflects a vow from teachers to parents that their children are safe--as safe as they would be at home.
“When a teacher in Grand Prairie ISD breaks that vow, he or she will be dealt with quickly and aggressively. I encourage law enforcement to pursue all available action.”
March 24, 2017
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
