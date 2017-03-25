Officials identify man who died in Arlington house fire

Arlington

A 63-year-old man who died from injuries he received in a house fire Friday has been identified.

Thomas O’Brient of Arlington was pronounced dead shortly after 3:50 p.m. at Medical Center Arlington, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Firefighters pulled O’Brient from a residence that was on fire in the 2200 block of Park Springs Court and used life-saving techniques to try to revive him, said Lt. David Tyler, Arlington Fire Department spokesman.

No one else was injured in the blaze, Tyler said. Fire and police officials are conducting separate investigations because a death was involved, Tyler said.

