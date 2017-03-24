Man dies after Arlington firefighters pull him from burning house

A man died from injures he received during a house fire Friday.
Firefighters pulled an elderly man from a residence that was on fire in the 2200 block of Park Springs Court and used life-saving techniques to try to revive him, said Lt. David Tyler, Arlington Fire Department spokesman.
The man was transported to Medical Center Arlington where he later died, Tyler said. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze about 3:45 p.m., Tyler said.
The man’s identity has not been released.
No one else was injured in the blaze, Tyler said. Fire and police officials are conducting separate investigations because a death was involved, Tyler said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752
