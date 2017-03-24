Man leads Pantego police on chase, then runs away, leaving women, drugs

A man is at large Friday after he is accused of trying to evade Pantego police before jumping out and running away, leaving behind two women and drugs in the vehicle, according to a Pantego Police Department news release.
A Pantego officer saw a vehicle parked near closed businesses in the 2500 block of Miller Lane about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the news release from Thomas Griffith, Chief of Public Safety. The officer went to speak to the occupants of the vehicle because of recent burglaries of businesses in the area.
As the officer approached, the driver sped off, and the officer turned on the emergency lights and pursued the vehicle, according to the news release.
The vehicle drove through a red light at a high rate of speed, but quickly slowed down for a while and stopped in the 2100 block of Juanita Drive, the news release said. The driver jumped out and ran away through a backyard, while two women remained in the vehicle.
Backup officers from Dalworthington Gardens and Arlington set up a perimeter around the neighborhood, but the suspect driver wasn’t found, according to the news release.
Methamphetamine and some prescription Valium were found in the vehicle. The two women, 31-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez and 46-year-old Joanne Maxey, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, according to the news release. The women identified the driver as Ty John Logan Davis, 21, and charges on him are pending. He is described as a white man wearing a black shirt and pants, Griffith said.
