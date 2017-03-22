Grant Thornton to sponsor suite areas at Globe Life Park in Arlington

The upper and lower suite areas at Globe Life Park will be renamed as the Grant Thornton Suite Level as part of a three-year sponsorship deal with the national accounting firm, the Texas Rangers announced Wednesday.
“The Rangers are very excited to add Grant Thornton to our family of corporate partners,” Jim Cochrane, Texas Rangers senior vice president for partnerships and client services, said in a statement. He said the firm also is “demonstrating a role as a great community partner with their involvement at our new Texas Rangers Youth Academy. We look forward to a strong relationship.”
Grant Thornton will be making a donation to the planned Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex presented by Toyota, Cochrane said. The company also will host events and clinics there.
Building the state-of-the-art facility is a partnership of the Rangers, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association and Dallas-based Mercy Street.
North Texas youth will get free or reduced-cost use of the facility, which will have five fields and an academy building.
Grant Thornton also will hosting a “spring training experience” later this week at the Ranger’s complex in Surprise, Ariz.., according to the statement.
“It’s a grand slam for Grant Thornton to be named as a new sponsor of the Texas Rangers,” said Wally Gruenes, Grant Thornton’s Texas/Oklahoma market territory managing partner and Dallas office managing partner. “We look forward to kicking off a new season of America’s favorite pastime.”
Robert Cadwallader: 817-390-7186, @Kaddmann_ST
