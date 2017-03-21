Suspects arrested after 7 shot by BB guns in Arlington, police say

Two men were arrested Tuesday evening, accused of shooting seven people with BB guns in southwest Arlington over the last day, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.
None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.
Reports of the drive-by shootings began about 6 p.m. Monday, when a group of joggers told police they were shot by BB guns near Kelly Elliott Road and Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard, Cook said.
Near the same area Tuesday evening, a woman was shot three times in the back with a BB gun as she walked out of a church. The woman went to a hospital, where she was being treated for her injuries Tuesday night.
About same time the woman was shot, Cook said, another shooting involving BB guns was reported near the Cliff Nelson Recreation Center in the 4600 block of West Bardin Road.
A short time later, a group of bicyclists flagged down an Arlington police officer to report another BB gun shooting.
In each of the shootings, the suspects were driving a dark green Honda sedan, Cook said. Police saw a matching vehicle in the 4400 block of West Sublett Road about 7:30 p.m. and made two arrests, recovering two BB guns and a Taser stun gun.
Two other people were also in the car but they were not taken into custody, Cook said.
The suspects’ names weren’t immediately available Tuesday night. They faces charges of assault-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Osborne
