Suspects arrested after 7 shot by BB guns in Arlington, police say

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8 Pause

0:59 UTA student research drug detection

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 16

2:24 Police Officer Matt Pearce receives FWPD Medal of Honor

0:52 Arlington police kill wanted man after he ran over an officer during a traffic stop

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:24 UTA trio recalls point guard Erick Neal's highlight reel fastbreak pass

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

1:32 TCU fans, players celebrate trip to New York in NIT