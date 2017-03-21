Older man accused of following Arlington children in his van, police say

Police are searching for a man in his 50s or early 60s accused of taking pictures of children and following them in his van in Arlington.
Reported incidents have happened in the 1400 block of Timberlake Drive and the 2200 block of Springcrest Drive, according to a police news release.
The suspect was also accused of making inappropriate comments to children. He faces a charge of indecency with a child, police said.
The news release described the man as white with short white hair, a beard and mustache and a “distinct” birthmark or mole on the left side of his face. He was driving an older-model green van.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Alan Branch at (817) 795-9992 ext. 115.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
